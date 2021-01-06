iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $98.31

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $98.31 and last traded at $98.31, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.36.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

