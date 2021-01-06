iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $274.76

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.76 and traded as high as $286.99. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF shares last traded at $285.96, with a volume of 639,958 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 95.5% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 158.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

