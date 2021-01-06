iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.48

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.48 and last traded at $45.45, with a volume of 5704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.68.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5,507.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

