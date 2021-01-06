iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 24,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.39. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $74.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

