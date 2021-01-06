iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $302.88

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $302.88 and last traded at $297.03, with a volume of 88208 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $300.05.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 119.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 88.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,659.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

