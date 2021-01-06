iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.3% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 68.5% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,413.3% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.27. 9,754,546 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.30. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.