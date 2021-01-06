iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in iRobot were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the second quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 173.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 89.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $68,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,920.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $199,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,566. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRBT opened at $81.16 on Wednesday. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $98.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.38.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.58. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on IRBT shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

