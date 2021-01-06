IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IRIDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.09. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $4.24.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 million. Analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRIDEX stock. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 1.64% of IRIDEX worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

