iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Upgraded to “Buy” at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded iQIYI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group started coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.20 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded iQIYI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.63.

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.12. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 52.56% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the third quarter worth $59,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in iQIYI by 89.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the second quarter worth $144,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iQIYI by 41.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the third quarter worth $227,000. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

