IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $229.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IPG Photonics is well-positioned to gain from increasing demand across electric vehicle battery processing and advanced applications. Robust uptick in demand for devices used in the medical industry also augurs well. Continued momentum in higher power products in core materials processing domain and strength in new solutions are expected to bolster the top line along with strength in its fiber & diode lasers, fiber amplifiers and transceivers portfolio. The company is also witnessing solid bookings growth in China. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, soft demand for welding, cutting and marking applications along with challenging business environment owing to global economic downturn amid coronavirus induced crisis, remains a headwind. The company provided bleak guidance for fourth-quarter revenues.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IPGP. BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.45.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $220.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $98.04 and a one year high of $227.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.77.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $475,190.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,532.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total transaction of $9,279,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,478,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,987,311.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,027 shares of company stock worth $26,185,313 over the last quarter. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 89.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 88.8% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

