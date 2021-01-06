iPath B Bloomberg Indl Mtls Ttl Ret ETN (NYSEARCA:JJMB) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of iPath B Bloomberg Indl Mtls Ttl Ret ETN (NYSEARCA:JJMB) rose 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.80 and last traded at $52.80. Approximately 339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.90.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.18.

