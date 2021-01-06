IOST (IOST) Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last Week

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. One IOST token can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Zebpay, Koinex and ABCC. IOST has a market cap of $93.32 million and $57.21 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IOST has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00045066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.70 or 0.00335763 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00036550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $836.05 or 0.02405447 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,252,662,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,324,121,695 tokens. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Zebpay, IDEX, Huobi, Hotbit, ABCC, Coineal, BitMart, DragonEX, WazirX, Bithumb, OTCBTC, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, BitMax, Bitkub, Binance, Vebitcoin, IDAX, CoinZest, CoinBene, Kucoin, Koinex, Livecoin, BigONE, DDEX, DigiFinex, GOPAX, Upbit, Ethfinex, HitBTC, OKEx, Kyber Network and Bitrue. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

