Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,881 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,477% compared to the typical volume of 73 put options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

In related news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $122,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 32,146 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $1,546,865.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,265,315 shares of company stock valued at $281,051,481 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.93. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $49.34.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

