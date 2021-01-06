Investors Purchase Large Volume of Granite Construction Call Options (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,374 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,895% compared to the typical daily volume of 119 call options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 213.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after acquiring an additional 195,064 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 2.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 439,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 21,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 68.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Shares of NYSE GVA traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.55. 28,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,257. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.56. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average of $20.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub raised Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.