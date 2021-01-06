Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 20,372 call options on the company. This is an increase of 940% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,958 call options.

In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $99,362.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,022.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $25,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,365 shares of company stock worth $384,383. 6.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 330,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MUR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. MKM Partners raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Shares of MUR stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,266. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.34.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $421.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.04 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

