Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,845 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,178% compared to the typical volume of 81 put options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

In related news, insider Robert Coffin sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $8,808,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 526,395 shares of company stock valued at $22,150,938 over the last 90 days. 50.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 519.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average of $31.84. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 22.54, a quick ratio of 22.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

