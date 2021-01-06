Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Cigna (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 16,023 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,243% compared to the average daily volume of 1,193 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.94.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,271,041.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,080,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,839,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,119 shares of company stock valued at $16,755,704 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at $1,231,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $203.43 on Wednesday. Cigna has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

