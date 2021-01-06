Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 4,161 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,301% compared to the average daily volume of 297 call options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The ODP during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in The ODP during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The ODP during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The ODP during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in The ODP by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 16,311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46. The ODP has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The ODP will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on The ODP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

