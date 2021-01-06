Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Prevail Therapeutics (PRVL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PRVL):

12/23/2020 – Prevail Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/16/2020 – Prevail Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/16/2020 – Prevail Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/16/2020 – Prevail Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/16/2020 – Prevail Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Prevail Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/15/2020 – Prevail Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/15/2020 – Prevail Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/15/2020 – Prevail Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/27/2020 – Prevail Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVL opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.30. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $23.35.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prevail Therapeutics by 38.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 559,017 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 74.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 273,002 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $2,645,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 85.0% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

