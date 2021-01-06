Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (ERO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE: ERO):
- 12/17/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.50 to C$23.00.
- 12/16/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) was given a new C$24.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00.
- 12/16/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$23.50 to C$21.00.
- 12/2/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$23.50.
- 12/1/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/1/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$22.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/1/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/1/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$21.70 to C$25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/1/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$21.50.
- 11/25/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$20.50 to C$25.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/25/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$21.50 to C$23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/25/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$24.00.
- 11/25/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$22.50 to C$23.00.
- 11/24/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$22.50.
- 11/12/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00.
TSE:ERO traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 220,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,019. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.02. Ero Copper Corp. has a 12-month low of C$8.40 and a 12-month high of C$23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82. The stock has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.28.
Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$125.67 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
