Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (ERO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE: ERO):

12/17/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.50 to C$23.00.

12/16/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) was given a new C$24.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

12/16/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$23.50 to C$21.00.

12/2/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$23.50.

12/1/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$22.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$21.70 to C$25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$21.50.

11/25/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$20.50 to C$25.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$21.50 to C$23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$24.00.

11/25/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$22.50 to C$23.00.

11/24/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$22.50.

11/12/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00.

TSE:ERO traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 220,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,019. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.02. Ero Copper Corp. has a 12-month low of C$8.40 and a 12-month high of C$23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82. The stock has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.28.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$125.67 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

