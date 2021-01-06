Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,889 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYF. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 38,097 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.89. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $48.27.

