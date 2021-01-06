Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $315.62

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $315.62 and last traded at $315.44, with a volume of 43113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $312.97.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.57.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.
Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:QQQ)
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
