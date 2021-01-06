Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of NYSE:IHIT opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile
