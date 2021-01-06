Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:IHIT opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

