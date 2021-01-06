Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Trading Up 5.3%

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.70. Approximately 2,066,956 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,808,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBO. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 62.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 639,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 245,758 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 900.3% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 197,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 177,407 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 295.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 218,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 163,376 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 10.4% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,192,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 112,660 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 69.2% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 233,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 95,453 shares during the period.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

