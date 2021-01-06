Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Shares Up 0.3%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.86 and last traded at $25.86. Approximately 1,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $7,347,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 30,307 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 580.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter.

