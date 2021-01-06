Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Sells $505,808.00 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Michael Halstead sold 16,160 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $505,808.00.

Michael Halstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Michael Halstead sold 79,425 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $2,193,718.50.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.71. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $33.74.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth $185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth $359,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 20.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,332 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 91,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 18,143 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITCI. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

