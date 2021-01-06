inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. inTEST has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews bought 8,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $42,673.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,356.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

