Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) CFO Sells $53,662.71 in Stock

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $53,662.71.

Sandip Kapadia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Sandip Kapadia sold 1,763 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $57,791.14.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.15. 2,287,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.95. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $119.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average is $41.50.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.05). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. The business had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 512.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

