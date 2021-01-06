Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) COO Andrew Schiermeier Sells 1,377 Shares

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) COO Andrew Schiermeier sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $76,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $61.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 2.02. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTLA shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.95.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.