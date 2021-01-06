Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives $238.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $238.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

PODD stock traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $252.37. 341,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,743. Insulet has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $269.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 907.39 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.89 and a 200-day moving average of $226.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,156,653,000 after buying an additional 231,511 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,454,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $282,521,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 936,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $221,647,000 after acquiring an additional 35,403 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,806,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

