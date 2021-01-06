Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives $238.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $238.11.

Several research firms have weighed in on PODD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of PODD stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $252.37. 341,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,743. Insulet has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $269.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 907.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,156,653,000 after purchasing an additional 231,511 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,454,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $282,521,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 936,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $221,647,000 after acquiring an additional 35,403 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,806,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

