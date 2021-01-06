Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives $238.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $238.11.
Several research firms have weighed in on PODD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.
Shares of PODD stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $252.37. 341,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,743. Insulet has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $269.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 907.39 and a beta of 0.73.
In related news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,156,653,000 after purchasing an additional 231,511 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,454,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $282,521,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 936,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $221,647,000 after acquiring an additional 35,403 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,806,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the period.
About Insulet
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
