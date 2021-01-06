Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.76 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will announce sales of $41.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.00 million and the highest is $42.54 million. Inspire Medical Systems posted sales of $26.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year sales of $111.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $111.91 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $172.44 million, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $195.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The company had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INSP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $147.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.17.

Shares of INSP traded up $5.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,193. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $204.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -81.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.67 and a quick ratio of 14.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.47 and its 200 day moving average is $134.94.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $13,099,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,781,460.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total transaction of $368,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,961,300.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,840,840. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 35.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,991,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,473,000 after purchasing an additional 133,064 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,231,000 after purchasing an additional 335,133 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,103,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,013,000 after purchasing an additional 171,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 670,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,487,000 after purchasing an additional 26,303 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

