Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.
NASDAQ:TMDX traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $18.55. 69,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,050. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $503.84 million, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 49.98% and a negative net margin of 143.93%. The company had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,951,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,811,000 after buying an additional 769,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after buying an additional 257,082 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,704,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,688,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 120.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 87,548 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TransMedics Group
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
