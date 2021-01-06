Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

NASDAQ:TMDX traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $18.55. 69,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,050. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $503.84 million, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 49.98% and a negative net margin of 143.93%. The company had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TransMedics Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,951,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,811,000 after buying an additional 769,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after buying an additional 257,082 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,704,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,688,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 120.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 87,548 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

