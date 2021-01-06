Insider Selling: Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) Director Mary Lois Little sold 20,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.30, for a total transaction of C$186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 301,128 shares in the company, valued at C$2,800,490.40.

SSL stock opened at C$9.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 16.99 and a quick ratio of 16.80. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$4.64 and a 1-year high of C$14.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.21. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.98.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$18.91 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a report on Friday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.88.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

