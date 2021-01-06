Insider Selling: Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) Director Mary Lois Little sold 20,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.30, for a total transaction of C$186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 301,128 shares in the company, valued at C$2,800,490.40.
SSL stock opened at C$9.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 16.99 and a quick ratio of 16.80. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$4.64 and a 1-year high of C$14.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.21. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.98.
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$18.91 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) Company Profile
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.
See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.