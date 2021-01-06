Insider Selling: MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $945,200.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Karen Seaberg sold 7,693 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $333,876.20.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Karen Seaberg sold 10,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $435,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Karen Seaberg sold 4,707 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $185,926.50.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $49.39. The stock had a trading volume of 118,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,150. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $53.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.03. The stock has a market cap of $835.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.51.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.93 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 137.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

