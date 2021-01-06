Insider Selling: Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) (LON:IPX) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) (LON:IPX) insider Ian Simm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 700 ($9.15), for a total value of £35,000 ($45,727.72).

Ian Simm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) alerts:

On Tuesday, December 29th, Ian Simm sold 15,000 shares of Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($9.16), for a total value of £105,150 ($137,379.15).

IPX stock opened at GBX 762 ($9.96) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 665.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 513.68. The company has a market cap of £993.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.94. Impax Asset Management Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 191 ($2.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 830 ($10.84).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L)’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) Company Profile

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.