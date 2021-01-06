Insider Selling: Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) CEO Sells 4,140 Shares of Stock

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) CEO James Blome sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $17,263.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CLXT opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market cap of $168.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.34. Calyxt, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 318.57% and a negative return on equity of 89.86%. Research analysts expect that Calyxt, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Calyxt by 193.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Calyxt in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new position in Calyxt in the third quarter worth about $329,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Calyxt by 14.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Calyxt by 132.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,082,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 616,827 shares during the last quarter. 24.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLXT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.34.

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

