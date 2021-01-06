Insider Selling: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Sells 13,847 Shares of Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Ted F. Angus sold 13,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $328,312.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:AMK opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,178.41 and a beta of 1.23. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.55.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $107.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,074,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 17,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

