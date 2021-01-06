Insider Selling: Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) (LON:ARB) Insider Sells 1,400,000 Shares of Stock

Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) (LON:ARB) insider Peter Wall sold 1,400,000 shares of Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total value of £406,000 ($530,441.60).
LON:ARB opened at GBX 56 ($0.73) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £164.50 million and a P/E ratio of -140.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 15.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Argo Blockchain plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 65 ($0.85).
About Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L)
