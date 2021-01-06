Insider Selling: Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) (LON:ARB) Insider Sells 1,400,000 Shares of Stock

Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) (LON:ARB) insider Peter Wall sold 1,400,000 shares of Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total value of £406,000 ($530,441.60).

LON:ARB opened at GBX 56 ($0.73) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £164.50 million and a P/E ratio of -140.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 15.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Argo Blockchain plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 65 ($0.85).

About Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

