Insider Selling: Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $464,000.00.

Pad Chivukula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $552,800.00.

NASDAQ ARCT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.79. 1,518,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 3.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.76. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. Research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ARCT shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $64.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 15,106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 733.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

