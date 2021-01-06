Insider Selling: America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.20, for a total value of $159,300.00.
Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $111.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.12. The company has a market cap of $737.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $129.70.
America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $223.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.77 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. Equities analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRMT shares. Stephens increased their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.67.
About America’s Car-Mart
America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2020, it operated 148 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.
