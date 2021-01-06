Insider Selling: Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Sells 4,967 Shares of Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $26,474.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ADAP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.77. 2,308,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,106. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a market cap of $750.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.33.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%. The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADAP shares. ValuEngine cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.