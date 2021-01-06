Insider Selling: Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Sells 4,967 Shares of Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $26,474.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:ADAP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.77. 2,308,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,106. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a market cap of $750.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.33.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%. The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.80% of the company’s stock.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.
