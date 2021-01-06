Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

INOV has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

INOV traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Inovalon has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $27.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average is $22.03.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $161.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,447.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $144,871.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,267.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,450 and sold 25,668 shares valued at $567,653. 49.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Inovalon by 3.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Inovalon during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Inovalon during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Inovalon during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

