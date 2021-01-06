Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $180.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $199.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.27.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 151.68%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,319.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 199.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth about $261,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

