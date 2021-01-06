Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.87

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$27.87 and last traded at C$27.82, with a volume of 20001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.37.

INE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.25 in a report on Friday, October 16th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$24.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.61.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.53.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$162.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$155.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is -119.57%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.