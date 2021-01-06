INMAX (INX) Price Tops $0.0139 on Major Exchanges

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One INMAX token can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. INMAX has a market cap of $35,579.05 and approximately $386.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, INMAX has traded up 30.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00028687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00120517 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.43 or 0.00210959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.19 or 0.00514833 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00049716 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00253719 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017075 BTC.

INMAX Token Profile

INMAX was first traded on September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,568,188 tokens. The official message board for INMAX is medium.com/@inmax_exchange . The official website for INMAX is inmax.live . INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex

Buying and Selling INMAX

INMAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INMAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

