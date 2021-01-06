Injective Protocol Market Cap Reaches $67.89 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $67.89 million and $19.92 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for about $4.53 or 0.00012465 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00028030 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00115631 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.97 or 0.00256047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.84 or 0.00500787 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00049780 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00245002 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00016469 BTC.

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,178 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com

Injective Protocol Token Trading

Injective Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

