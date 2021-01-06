Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Hits $4.49 on Major Exchanges

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Injective Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $4.49 or 0.00013186 BTC on popular exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $67.34 million and approximately $19.27 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00028680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00120045 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.75 or 0.00240103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.31 or 0.00494325 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00049782 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00259794 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017621 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,178 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

