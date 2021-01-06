Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Trading 9.3% Higher

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)’s stock price traded up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $18.02. 724,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 683,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.66 million, a PE ratio of 300.38 and a beta of 1.78.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $522.23 million during the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Gil Melman sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $169,440.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $44,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,554 shares of company stock valued at $321,073 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEA. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter valued at about $458,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.