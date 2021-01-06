Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on INFY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 877.6% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 13.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INFY opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65. Infosys has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $74.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

